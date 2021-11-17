Capon Bridge should see work begin soon on the green bridge that carries U.S. 50 across the Cacapon River.
The Department of Highways has bids in hand for the rehabilitation of the bridge. The contract was one of 20 let on Nov. 9.
Three construction companies have bid on the project, with a low bid of $7,166,000 — over $2 million less than the other bids submitted — coming from Triton Construction Inc. of St. Albans.
Triton Contract Administrator Jessica Raines has confirmed Triton submitted the low bid, but said the DOH takes about 2 weeks after bids are let to complete its review of bids and supporting documentation, before awarding a contract.
The other bids are $9.45 million from Clearwater Construction Inc. and $9.84 million from Orders Construction Co. Inc.
Plans to replace the bridge were 1st announced in the fall of 2016. Signs at the bridge had warned for years that trucks and buses should cross one at a time, and the DOH estimated the bridge was deteriorating so badly that it would be closed in 20 years.
Built in 1933 to carry U.S. 50 across the Cacapon, the bridge was renamed the Cpl. Rex Sherman Bridge at Capon Bridge’s Founders Day Festival in 2015, in honor of a Romney native and recent HHS graduate who died a hero in Vietnam and was awarded the Silver Star.
At a public hearing held at the Capon Bridge Elementary School on April 5, 2017, the DOH had recommended replacing the bridge with a simple concrete span like the U.S. 50 bridge across the South Branch west of Romney.
Estimates at the time calculated the cost of repairing the old bridge to be $700,000 cheaper than the $4,200,000 to build a new bridge. However, the DOH favored building a new bridge because it should last almost twice as long — 75 years for a new concrete span, as compared to 40 years for the renovated old bridge.
Presented with a choice between the 2, the public overwhelmingly backed rehabilitation of the existing bridge. Of the 362 written comments submitted to the DOH, some at the meeting and some sent by mail, only 2 favored constructing a new bridge.
DOH consultant Jason Shade of the engineering firm Modjeski and Masters reported at the hearing that the bridge’s floor beams are so badly deteriorated that rehabilitation of the bridge will require removing and replacing the entire bridge floor.
This will make it possible to preserve the bridge’s steel superstructure — important to the town because the West Virginia Statewide Historic Bridge Survey completed in 2015 found the bridge eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, based on its design and construction techniques. Repairs to the bridge deck will not affect the bridge’s eligibility so long as its superstructure is preserved.
A temporary bridge must be constructed to carry traffic across the river while the bridge deck is replaced. The plan is to install the temporary bridge just north of the current bridge.
Work should begin sometime next year, with the 1st step being the demolition of the old Ford and Fordson Garage building on the west bank of the river, a building currently occupied by the Fireside Church, to make way for construction of the temporary bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.