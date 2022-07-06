CAPON BRIDGE — A bouncy house, free ice cream, pirate hats and a big treasure chest filled with gifts helped Capon Bridge Public Library finish their summer reading program last week with a big celebration.
“We were so busy I barely got to take pictures,” said Library Director Nancy Meade. “We try and go that extra mile.”
The library holds an annual reading program aimed to inspire kids to read throughout the summer. The staff, along with many volunteers, donates a generous amount of time, effort and creativity to seamlessly blend education and entertainment for the kids.
“Every year is different,” Meade said.
This summer’s theme was “Ocean of Possibilities,” which included mermaids, seahorses and more. They even featured real-life tortoises for the kids after reading about them during the 3-week-long program.
Each week, they read a book (or 2), made a craft together and took one home to make on their own.
Along the way, they would socialize, work on puzzles and play. “We usually do 1 book; it’s hard to keep their attention,” said Meade.
After the weekly program, however, kids had the option to go inside the library and choose a book to read that week. The more books they read, the bigger the prize they could choose from the “treasure”-filled chest.
The effort that is put into the program is evident, as the number of kids who sign up keeps growing.
This summer, 75 kids signed up, not counting the 10 kids who attended virtually. The pandemic opened the opportunity to attend virtually, and Meade expects the number of virtual attendees to keep growing.
Making reading fun can be challenging, especially when working with a wide range of ages – pre-k to 7th-grade.
With the summer reading program now over, Meade hopes to keep the kids engaged in reading by having the Weltys, the family who brought their tortoises, to bring their other reptile friends later on this summer.
“What’s important is to have them come to the library, and hopefully they will pick up on reading more and more,” said Meade.
