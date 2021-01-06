I believe that it is past time for women to step up and use their power, their anger and outrage to get us safely past the tipping point for saving the women and children, the plants and animals and the very air that we breath and the water that we drink.
And when I say past time, I recognize that many women have run for office, many women have spoken up; and so, what I am really saying is that we the voters need to get more women into office, tell them what we need, listen when they speak, encourage and support them.
As the new year begins, we are looking forward to still more challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic. Even with the vaccines, it is difficult to see how and when this will end.
But there will be an end and how we get there and how we/the planet will survive in the “new normal” is the real challenge that we must face.
We have all been wondering what will happen next in this election cycle and, hopefully, by the time that you read this, the Congressional branch of the government of the US of A will have completed their part of the process and we can get on to business.
Every time that the president changes (along with some of the House and the Senate), we have the chance to review the path we are on. We can look at foreign and domestic policies, laws about violence, pollution, racism, sexism, education, health, jobs and the economy.
One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. This applies to our elected officials and their failure to do what is necessary to successfully get us into a healthier, safer future.
This is a time to assess what works and what doesn’t, learn from the past and make new directions when necessary.
And here (sorry) I need to say something about all of the recent controversies about the November election. I do not know whether it is more sad or scary that so many people in this country seem willing to believe that the election was a fraud.
That so many are willing to think that election officials, secretaries of states, attorney generals, governors, the FBI, DOJ, CIA — that all of these have conspired to steal the election.
The Democrats had to accept the election results in 2016 when the majority voted for Clinton, but because of the Electoral College, Trump ended up being president. It is difficult when one’s candidate doesn’t win, but it happens.
I could throw in lots of quotes here about what is being said by elected officials who should know better. Sometimes I wish they were required to take a truth serum and then we would know whether they are lying or just deluded.
The slogan “Make America Great Again” was used in the last 2 presidential campaigns. I believe that We the People of this United States of America must prove every day that we deserve to be considered great, must prove that we can work with all of the other great nations on this planet and find a way into a future that brings peace (and ends wars), brings health (for the poor as well as the wealthy), brings education, safe homes, clean air and water, jobs with fair pay and brings dignity and respect for all.
I long for a day when the news will be about good things, about people accomplishing great dreams, about children laughing.
“We men have had our turn and made a proper mess of things. We need women to save us. Time is running out.” Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1931-present)
Now is the time that matters, now is the time to get past politics, now is the time to look at the issues from our hearts and with love, now is the time to be kind and full of hope.
