Two Hampshire County students tested positive for Covid-19 this week, and there’s 1 question on everyone’s mind:
What next?
Superintendent Jeff Pancione emphasized that the schools are strictly following protocols put in place to keep students and staff safe.
“We have still remained following our protocols as much as we can, remaining in our pods, and kids are still in their assigned seats both in the classroom and on the bus,” he explained. “We really try to eliminate the crossing of kids as much as possible.”
Once a student tests positive for Covid, there’s a flurry of activity. With seating charts, it makes it easier for school nurses and Head Nurse Rhonda Dante to get a feel for who the close contacts were of the infected student and the next steps to contact trace.
“There’s no cookie cutter rule,” Dante said. “When there’s a case, we investigate it. Who was the student? Were they masked? Who was around them?”
She said that she and the Health Department move to contact tracing as quickly as they can in order to make sure the proper people are quarantined.
Pancione added that every situation is “unique,” and that the schools work with the health department as a unit to make a decision about the case.
One of the students who tested positive for Covid was a Slanesville Elementary student, and Pancione gave some insight as to the process immediately following the news.
“At Slanesville, we dismissed the staff early and did a cleaning of the entire building, disinfecting it,” recounted Pancione. “And we still do that deep cleaning of the schools on Fridays.”
In September, when Hampshire County Schools brought students back in the classroom initially, there were daily wellness checks at the high school, surveys where students could monitor their temperatures and how they felt.
Those wellness checks are still happening, and in the elementary schools, teachers are asking the students in their classes about how they feel every day they step into the building.
“I’m a part of the circle, but the health officials do a great job,” praised Pancione. “It’s all based upon their recommendations and their guidance. They do a great job working together.”
He added that because most teachers are at least half-vaccinated, the risk when they’re directly exposed to a positive Covid case in the classroom isn’t as high, and the need for quarantining is basically nonexistent.
Dante emphasized that point as well, adding that, “When the staff receives their vaccines, If they’re directly exposed, it just keeps things moving.”
As of right now, the schools haven’t seen any official “outbreaks” since they returned to the 4-1 brick-and-mortar schedule. Dante explained that an official outbreak is still defined as 2 or more people from separate households who test positive for the virus, with the onset being within 14 days of each other, within a single classroom or core group.
Right now the schools haven’t seen that yet, and though health officials and administration are hopeful that it remains that way, the schools have a system and protocols in place, and they aren’t wavering from that.
After all, Dante said, the administration and health officials do have a common goal.
“Our goal is that we really want kids to stay in school,” Dante said. “They really want to stay in school.”
