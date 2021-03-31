A life-changing stroke brings out the troops at HMH
The shoes are new, he explained. New shoes for a new chapter.
In 2019, Clemens, 40, was gearing up for a totally different chapter: he and his then-fiancée had planned to move to Hampshire County from Baltimore.
Then, everything changed.
Clemens suffered a serious stroke in Baltimore in March 2019. He was left with significant weakness on the right side of his body, as well as moderately expressive aphasia, meaning impairment with language and speaking.
Clemens underwent therapy 1st in Baltimore, then outpatient therapy with Valley Health through 2020, where he met Steve Francis, physical therapist and supervisor of inpatient rehab.
After Clemens’ relationship ended in December 2020, Francis helped admit him to Hampshire Memorial Hospital in January.
Clemens said that right after he was admitted following the stroke, it was overwhelming.
“When I got there, it was just, ‘what the hell am I doing now?’” he recalled.
Francis added that Clemens has seen leaps and bounds in his recovery.
“He has excelled in most soft skills: checkbook, paying bills, groceries,” Francis described. “You just don’t realize how much goes into a day.”
Clemens has been working on reestablishing his life skills, including relearning how to use a cell phone, improving in speech and even practicing driving.
It’s taken a team of dedicated folks to help Clemens on his journey, and he’s developed lasting friendships with them.
Take Nicole Olsen, for example.
Olsen, a physical therapy student from Shenandoah University, arrived at HMH around the same time Clemens did, and they formed a unique bond.
She said that Clemens keeps her and the therapy team on their toes.
“If we’re not here, or if we’re late, he’ll yell at us,” she explained with a laugh.
On Friday, Clemens reached a milestone while practicing his walking: he completed a lap around the PT gym without his brace.
“I didn’t even realize it,” Clemens said with a chuckle, admitting that while it was a big milestone for him in his recovery, it was also an accidental one. His banter with Olsen as he sat back into his wheelchair was playful with a tinge of pride.
That milestone is huge for Clemens, because the next step is discharge from HMH.
On Tuesday, Clemens headed off on an adventure: he flew with Francis to Texas to begin the next phase of his life. His sister lives in Houston, and he’s going to be staying with her and her family for a while.
“I don’t look it, but I am excited,” Clemens said.
Francis explained that while Clemens has made great strides in his recovery, there’s only so much the hospital can do for him.
“We’re a hospital, not an assisted living facility,” Francis said. “He’s just been seeing so much progress; everything’s falling into place.”
Clemens flew to Texas Tuesday, and Friday was Olsen’s last day. She said she was feeling a little emotional about leaving.
“This interaction, between all of us, it’s family,” she said simply.
Francis also praised Clemens’ attitude in the face of his obstacles.
“His resilience to everything is unbelievable,” he added. “(Clemens) kept the mindset of ‘everything is OK, it’s going to work out.’”
Social worker Amanda Harman echoed Francis’ sentiment and summarized some of the emotions associated with Clemens’ recovery, saying that it’s been “amazing.”
“It’s been really amazing to see the team come together, and to see Eric’s growth,” Harman remarked. “It’s just been an incredible thing to witness, and it’s been incredibly rewarding for all of us. It’s just a good reminder of why we do it.”
