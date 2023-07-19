ROMNEY — West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind have seen speedy work in the last two weeks to beautify the campus and update facilities before the start of school.
Those who have recently driven on U.S. 50 may have noticed the chain-link fencing and the dead boxwood hedges have been removed from the entrance of the old Elementary Deaf Building. Old, rusty playgrounds have also been removed, hopefully funneling more use to the two newer playgrounds near the Sevigny Building and Keller Hall.
“It’s just unbelievable the amount of stuff we had to remove off campus,” WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch said.
For example, the fencing along U.S. 50 “just became in disrepair,” and it “really did not look good and served no purpose.” There was a lot of damage to the fence, especially around the basketball court area, when a tree blew on it.
The old playground by Keller Hall was condemned, so the children couldn’t even use it, Burch said about the potential safety hazard.
There has been tremendous behind-the-scenes work that took quite an effort from the school’s maintenance department, Burch said.
The creek that runs through campus, which was full of old metal and piping, has been fully cleaned out. There was also a large “dump pile” of old metal and playground equipment in the back end of the property — near the Maintenance Building — that has been finally removed.
“They have been removing a lot of debris from campus just to make it a better looking place for the students that are here,” Burch said.
Near Antigo Place and Birch Lane, a 40- to 50-yard sidewalk stretch will see repairs this summer, an essential aspect of the campus updates for the blind students who use canes. The sidewalk by the Brannon Building, where the stone entrances used to be, is already repaired.
Keller Hall is getting a new roof, the library will be fully remodeled, dorms and classrooms will be updated and the entire school interior will get a fresh coat of paint in the school’s colors – all before school starts, hopefully.
WVSDB is planning an open house in September, where folks are welcome to explore the grounds and the buildings after all the updates.
The school has yet to send designs for a new entrance, possible removal of the stone wall along Main Street and the admin building memorial. The Review will keep community members updated as new information surfaces.
