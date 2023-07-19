WVSDB sprucing up

Work crews have been moving dirt and debris at WVSDB.

ROMNEY — West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind have seen speedy work in the last two weeks to beautify the campus and update facilities before the start of school.

Those who have recently driven on U.S. 50 may have noticed the chain-link fencing and the dead boxwood hedges have been removed from the entrance of the old Elementary Deaf Building. Old, rusty playgrounds have also been removed, hopefully funneling more use to the two newer playgrounds near the Sevigny Building and Keller Hall.

