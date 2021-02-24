ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority’s board was updated last Wednesday on projects at the county’s 2 business parks.
Thrasher Group Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported that work on the Capon Bridge Technology Park industrial access road had been paused during the winter months, and a power pole that is in the way must be relocated before work resumes in April.
Two proposals are under consideration, both of which would place the power lines underground to avoid the possibility of having to move them a 2nd time. Potomac Edison finds both solutions feasible, and they are similar in cost — about $7,500 for excavation and installation of the lines.
Escoriaza also reported on progress revising the floodplain map affecting Romney Business Park Lot No. 1. No response has been received to the documents already submitted.
An endangered species assessment is still needed, to assure no endangered species would be affected by development, but “things are moving forward,” Escoriaza said.
In other business, Executive Director Eileen Johnson and Authority Board President Greg Bohrer said they have learned the Hampshire County school board has been told there is no legal requirement that school system headquarters be located in the county seat, and may decide to move the administrative offices from their current location behind Romney Elementary School.
Johnson reported the state Economic Development Authority is moving to a regional approach rather than support for individual broadband projects, and expressed concern about their current lack of support for existing small businesses, like restaurants that have been suffering economically.
At this time it is not clear how changes in the state income tax will affect development, Johnson said. She noted that there is a big push to structure tax reform to keep a skilled workforce in the state.
