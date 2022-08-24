CAPON BRIDGE — The American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge is going green – they recently donated to the elementary school’s greenhouse project.
The post raised $1,000 and donated it to CBES principal John Ferraro and reading specialist Cynthia Corbin at back-to-school night last Wednesday.
“The project will provide lessons to students on germination, as well as ‘seed to table’ techniques and production,” explained Jeremey Mugnano, Post Adjutant for Post 137. “The students will have the opportunity during the school year to eat the vegetables they grow, with any abundance to be available for the local community in the future.”
He added that there will also be an outdoor classroom on the school’s grounds in order for teachers to conduct lessons near the greenhouse.
“Capon Bridge Post 137 is proud to support our local schools and educational programs,” Mugnano said. “We look forward to a great 2022-23 school year.”
