CB Greenhouse

(Left to right) Post Adjutant Jeremey Mugnano and Post Commander Todd Kuzia offer a $1,000 check to CBES principal John Ferraro and reading specialist Cynthia Corbin.

CAPON BRIDGE — The American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge is going green – they recently donated to the elementary school’s greenhouse project.

The post raised $1,000 and donated it to CBES principal John Ferraro and reading specialist Cynthia Corbin at back-to-school night last Wednesday.

