MOOREFIELD — Pilgrim’s Pride in Moorefield is teaming up with a developer to construct a $14.8 million apartment complex in town for its employees.
Allen Collins, the complex manager of Pilgrim’s in Moorefield, said the new apartment complex, planned to be built on Water Street, would contain 168 units – 36 one-bedroom units, 108 two-bedroom units, and 24 three-bedroom units.
Each unit would also contain a fully-furnished kitchen and full-service laundry facility available onsite. There are also plans in place for an onsite convenience store.
Construction is scheduled to begin in June.
“These apartments will help relieve some of the housing concerns many of our team members face,” Collins said. “Those working at our facility don’t just live in Hardy County. Every day we shuttle people from Grant, Hampshire and other surrounding counties.”
Current employees at the site will be eligible for housing and must retain employment to take advantage of the housing option. Once the facility is finished, out-of-area team members will be given the first opportunity to utilize the complex.
These apartments are the new installation emphasizing Pilgrim’s community investment in the Moorefield community. In 2022, Pilgrim’s partnered with Moorefield’s Teddy Bear Daycare to open “Little Peeps” Daycare Center, which expanded community access to local, affordable childcare.
Pilgrim’s in Moorefield is the largest employer in Hardy County, employing more than 1,700 workers and supporting an estimated 126 local growers.
