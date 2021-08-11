Aug. 2: Eliza Dawn Fishel, 44, of Shanks was arrested for Obstructing x2, Possession of Meth, Marijuana, Suboxone, and Schedule 4 Controlled Substance, Defective Equipment, and left of Center.
Aug. 3: Damien Lee Buckingham, 27, of Romney was arrested for Petit Larceny.
Aug. 6: George Elbie Money Jr, 42, of Capon Bridge was arrested on a Worthless Check Warrant out of Hardy County.
Aug. 2-8
Total calls: 114
Alarms: 5
Animals: 4
Agency assists: 7
Basic service: 9
Burglary/fraud: 6
Civil/trespass: 9
Deaths: 0
Property destruction: 2
Security/well-being checks: 11
Domestic: 6
Drug/alcohol/OD: 1
Fights/assaults: 6
Juvenile: 1
Missing person: 0
Noise/nuisance: 6
Psychiatric/behavioral: 7
Suspicious activity: 9
Traffic: 20
Vehicle accident: 3
Warrant/process service: 2
If you have information about criminal activity in Hampshire County, call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894.
