No one advocates, and no government funds, attempts to eradicate hurricanes, despite their destructive and deadly nature. (Occasionally some idiot will propose dropping a nuclear bomb on one, but no one that dumb could ever get elected president. Oh, wait…)
No one reviles hurricanes, or denies that they exist. No one blames the president for the hurricanes that occur during his term of office. At least not yet.
No one campaigns on behalf of hurricanes, trying to persuade us to understand them better, except weather forecasters when one is approaching and they all run out to stand in the rain and the blowing debris to tell us not to do that.
In general, we’re quite sensible about hurricanes, accepting them as a part of the world we inhabit without investing them with any particular political, moral or religious values. (A few exceptions, I know.)
The ancient Vedas teach us, if I understand correctly, that we should take a similar view of evil. Instead of screaming our hatred of it, trying to rid the world of it (which is akin to trying to rid the world of hurricanes), fighting it, and fearing it — all of which are detrimental to our own digestion, health, and peace of mind — we should simply note its existence.
As with hurricanes, acknowledge the presence of evil in the world, and carry on.
This is not fatalism. We are expected to protect ourselves from evil, as from hurricanes, preferably by avoiding it. We are expected to guard against becoming evil ourselves. But as to the thing itself — acceptance is the ticket to tranquility.
I propose that we apply that technique to the whole lunatic fringe that has lately fouled American politics and government — the election overturners, the insurrectionists, the Spam Team Six militias, the disgorgers of racist and misogynistic rants, the conspiracy theorists.
Throwing facts and logical arguments at that stuff as we have been doing is about as effective as throwing cupsful of water on a burning house.
Hating it injures the hater, not the thing hated. Fearing them makes no sense; they have amply demonstrated that they are far too dumb to understand how anything works, let alone how to manage anything.
Beyond that, our fear and loathing is not a deterrent to these folks, it’s their oxygen. They don’t do what they do despite our disapproval, but because of it.
A change in out tactics is required. Let’s treat them as we do hurricanes and evil; just accept that they are there, and move on. With one additional technique.
Whenever we hear one of these worthies start talking about stolen elections or civil war or climate change denial or any of the thousand other things they misunderstand, we should respond with a hearty laugh. Note its existence, and lol.
It won’t destroy them; stupidity will never be eradicated any more than hurricanes or evil. But an individual hurricane, for example, cannot survive when it loses its source of heat — warm ocean water.
Deprive these people of the anger and frustration of their detractors, and subject them to laughter, and many of them will shrivel like a vampire caught by the rising sun.
Wasn’t it the Readers’ Digest that taught us that laughter is the best medicine?
