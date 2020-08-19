GREEN SPRING — The owner of the Oldtown Bridge says some claims coming from a grassroots campaign to gain control of the historic structure are wrong.
Lori Roberts says she has no plans to close the bridge.
“We have never mentioned that to anyone,” she said.
That’s in direct contradiction to a claim resident Belinda Sue Kiser makes on her Everything Green Spring Facebook page.
“Ok Green Spring! It has been brought to my attention Lori is threatening to close this bridge,” Kiser posted last month as she began a fundraising campaign that she hopes will bring in enough money to hire an attorney to bring a lawsuit against Roberts.
On Monday, Kiser defended her assertion, saying people have told her that every time Roberts has trouble with the bridge, she says, “I’ll just shut it down and nobody will get to use it.”
The bridge was closed for significant periods of time in 2014 and again in 2018 from flooding.
Roberts bought the bridge – reportedly the only privately owned low-water toll bridge in the country – in 2010. In 2012 she asked the Maryland Public Service Commission to raise the tolls, which after outcry and hearings, was granted in early 2013.
Roberts essentially tripled tolls from 50 cents a passage or a $14 monthly pass to $1.50 and $45.
Maryland said she could eliminate the monthly pass after 18 months, but she has kept it in place.
In return, Maryland required her to file annual updates on how the funds were being used to upgrade the bridge.
“Maryland didn’t hold her accountable,” Kiser asserted Monday. She and an ally, Judy Merritt, told the Hampshire County Commission last week that Roberts hadn’t held up her end of the bargain with Maryland’s PSC.
But, Roberts said, she has filed her annual reports with Maryland. A search of the Maryland PSC website shows that reports have been filed each March beginning in 2014, but does not grant access to the reports.
The Review has asked Maryland PSC for the reports.
“The agreement/order provides: if {PSC} staff is not satisfied with the pace of repair work, staff will inform the operator that the work to date is insufficient,” Roberts noted in an email interview. “I have never received such an insufficiency notice.”
The bridge was privately built in the late 1930s, promoted by Green Spring interests, through an act of Congress after neither Maryland nor West Virginia wanted to fund it.
Shortly afterward Maryland claimed authority over the bridge because that state has ownership of the Potomac River. Maryland has regulated the bridge as a public utility ever since.
Since it is privately owned, Roberts points out, she received no state or federal funds to repair the extensive damage in 2014 nor 2018.
“I repaired the bridge,” she said. “I have never asked Allegany nor Hampshire County Commission for funds, nor should anyone else.”
Roberts also denied a claim by Kiser that Green Spring resident Walter Fields has an ownership stake in the bridge.
Her company, Historical Oldtown Bridge Preservation LLC, is incorporated in Maryland. Record access to the incorporation papers is impeded right now by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bridge is managed by a separate firm, Historic Infrastructure Management LLC, incorporated last November in West Virginia. Fields is not listed in that filing either.
But Kiser said she was denied a job at the bridge 2 years ago because Roberts said she couldn’t go against “her partner’s advice.”
Kiser counters that Roberts has never proven that Fields isn’t part of the ownership.
Kiser is staging a fundraiser this weekend at Green Spring Park to come up with the $2,000 retainer for attorney Andrew Williamson of Germantown, Md. She’ll need another $2,000 by the end of October.
She’s confident she can gain control of the bridge in the hands of a community nonprofit.
“I don’t think I’d be paying $300 an hour for an attorney if I didn’t think we’d win,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.