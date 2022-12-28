SHANKS — A house fire along Route 50 last Tuesday night resulted in a total loss for a Shanks family less than a week before Christmas.
The fire, called in just after 7 p.m. last Tuesday, blazed bright along the Northwestern Pike.
“There was fire coming out of every window,” recalled Augusta Fire Chief Mike Hott.
The structure was home to SuEllen Weasenforth, who owns Expressions Dance and Tumble in Romney, teaches dance there and works part-time at Romney Elementary School, as well as her husband John and her mother Susie.
None of them were home at the time of the fire, but their pet monkey, Ann, died in the blaze.
“She was our baby,” SuEllen said.
The fire drew crews from Augusta, Romney, Capon Bridge, North River Valley and Levels. The home was a total loss, Hott said. Deputy Chief Brent Swisher added that the family was able to salvage a few things from inside the house, but other than that, it’s all gone.
“We lost pretty much everything from what we can tell,” SuEllen said. “Our kids still had many of their things still in the house as well that they lost.”
The cause of the fire was ruled as “undetermined,” said Swisher.
“When they get burned that bad, it’s hard,” he said. “No one was home at the time of the fire, and we do our best to figure it out…it’s impossible for us to determine.”
SuEllen and her family rented the home from the Judys, and she said their heads have been spinning since the house went up in flames.
“We have really not known which way to turn, but before I knew it, posts were going out on Facebook and people were reaching out,” she said. “My best friend, my studio family, our daughters, our son, and our friends and family have been so strong and helpful.”
She added, “We will never be able to repay or thank everyone for their prayers, love and support.”
She also emphasized her family’s appreciation for the Judys, their friends and their family, as well as the community as a whole.
“Nobody ever really knows how hard something like this is until you go through it yourself,” she said.
An account to raise money for the Weasenforth family has been set up at FNB for direct donations, said family friend Carmen Shane. The account is under her name, but titled “SuEllen Weasenforth Benefit.”
There’s also an option to donate via CashApp through Carmen Shane, $suellenbenefit.
“They will be in need of items to rebuild a home, such as furniture, dinnerware, literally all of the basics,” Shane said. “I can only imagine that starting over and building up from nothing is just so overwhelming.”
SuEllen revealed last Thursday that when she and her family get back on their feet, they plan to start a relief fund for anyone who finds themselves in a situation like theirs.
“It’s the least we can do and the right thing to do, after the love, support and kindness that has been shown and given to us,” she said.
