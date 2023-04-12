1102 barn fund 1

The old barn on Depot Street.

ROMNEY — Monday night’s town council meeting saw members OK-ing the acceptance of a $20,000 planning grant through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History to restore the Romney historic barn on Depot Street.

The grant fund will be awarded on a nominal 60 percent match basis, meaning the town must contribute $30,000 of its own funds.

