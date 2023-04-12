ROMNEY — Monday night’s town council meeting saw members OK-ing the acceptance of a $20,000 planning grant through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History to restore the Romney historic barn on Depot Street.
The grant fund will be awarded on a nominal 60 percent match basis, meaning the town must contribute $30,000 of its own funds.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said this would come from fundraising efforts, but if the $30,000 is not met through fundraisers, the town could use the leftover funds – $192,000 – from the property account fund, some of which is currently being used for the first phase of stabilization that should begin next week.
Romney Town Attorney Logan Mantz clarified that this would be “admittedly, a business decision.”
This award would be a planning grant serving as a linchpin for the larger “full structure stabilization” of the barn. This set of plans would be used in future applications, making the town more likely to receive awards.
Mantz explained that almost all eligible funds for historic preservation projects are funded by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) program, so working with them in their preferred method of doing things would help cement a good relationship.
Councilmembers asked if there was a time limit on how long the town could take to raise the 60 percent. Mantz said it would be best to start working with fundraisers immediately to get the fundraising going sooner rather than later. Still, he did remind council members that last year they decided to use funds from that $192,000 (from the sale of a cell tower lease) to try to pull down more grants.
All council members were present during the meeting, and everyone except Councilman Duncan Hott voted to approve the acceptance of the Arts, Culture and History grant.
In other news, the town unanimously authorized the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for emergency repairs at the water plant, including replacing check valves and adding variable frequency drives for the high-service pumps – which will cost approximately $62,000.
“This is high urgency,” Keadle said about two pumps that “slam” shut and could potentially lead to bigger problems if left unaddressed.
The meeting held the first reading – again – of the sewer rate increase after some changes to the ordinance. The cost for a resident’s first 100,000 gallons used per month was changed from $26.03 to $26.22; over the 100,000 gallons cost went from $20.65 to $20.80. The fees for returned checks went from $25 to $30. Disconnnect and reconnect charges would go from $25 to $70.
Based on successful negotiations with Central Hampshire, these charges could go from 26.22 to $25.64 for the first 100,000 gallons used; over 100,000 gallon costs would go from $20.80 down to $20.34, leaving the total minimum charge $51.28. There was no resolution with Central Hampshire as of Monday night. The discussion also addressed that leak adjustment claims are limited to one per year.
All council members except Hott approved the North High Street Sidewalk grant that would fix the sidewalks on both sides of North High Street stretching from Main Street up to Armstrong Street. The total funds include a 20% match from the grant’s $455,000 total.
The town also unanimously authorized the 90-day hiring of two summer interns under the guidance of the maintenance supervisor Robbie Clower.
