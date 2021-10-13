As employment here soars, state agencies are scrambling to hire
• The Division of Highways has billboards along U.S. 50 looking for workers and a hiring event next Wednesday, Oct. 20.
• The Division of Natural Resources’ law enforcement operation is conducting its Physical Agility Test here in November to qualify new officer candidates.
• The Division of Corrections has a walk-in hiring event next week at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson told her board in September that unemployment in the county was down to 3% and employers were struggling to fill positions.
The numbers have only gotten better — or worse, depending on your point of view — since then.
Workforce West Virginia estimates that Hampshire County’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in August, the 2nd-best in the state, trailing only Pendleton (2.4%).
While participation in the labor force lags across West Virginia, it’s never been better in Hampshire.
The state had a participation of 55.4% in August, meaning just over half the population age 16 and older is either working or looking for work.
During August though, Hampshire County had 11,480 people in the labor pool — 59.3% of the county’s estimated 19,350 people age 16 and older.
The 11,480 people either working or looking for work is a county record. So is the 11,150 people employed. Employment has topped 11,000 for 3 months in a row, the 1st time ever here.
As has been the case for years, most of the 11,150 Hampshire County residents who are working travel outside the county for jobs.
Workforce West Virginia says the county has 3,750 civilian non-farm jobs available. Almost a third of those — 1,240 — were government jobs in August.
DOH has specific needs it’s trying to fill in Hampshire and Mineral counties — and a process in mind, says the district’s human resources manager, Leslie Staggers.
The hiring process begins online, so anyone interested in a position needs to start there, Staggers said.
District 5 is looking for road crew members, mechanics and entry-level construction technicians in particular.
Applications can be filled out online, making the Oct. 20 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the District 5 headquarters in Burlington a 1-stop experience — and interview, drug testing, explanation of benefits.
“Do everything soup to nuts in one day and make those decision for who we’re going to hire and get them in the door in a couple weeks,” Staggers said.
Corrections is touting a streamlined hiring process at its 1-stop recruitment events. Guaranteed raises and a defined career path are part of the deal.
People who qualify can walk out of the recruitment event with a job offer for officers and non-uniform positions at prisons, jails and juvenile centers across the state.
The event at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 21. The jail is at 355 Dolan Drive in Augusta.
Walk in or call 304-496-1275 to let them know.
Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license and passage of a physical agility test (bring suitable shoes and clothing) and a drug screening.
Pay starts at $30,664 and rises 7% the 1st year, to $32,810.
The Natural Resource Police are starting officers a little higher, at $38,524.16 annually, but DNR is looking for college graduates or people with law enforcement or military experience.
Anyone interested must apply for a position online at wvdnr.gov/lenforce/employment.shtm before taking the physical agility test.
That test will be offered at 9 a.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center on Sunrise Summit.
To pass a candidate must do 18 push-ups in a minute and 28 sit-ups in a minute; run 1.5 miles in 14 minutes, 36 seconds; and swim 37-1/2 yards fully clothed (bring long pants and a shirt).
A written test must be passed too. It’s being offered at DNR’s headquarters in South Charleston on Nov. 15.
