Back in 2014, 69% of Hampshire voters approved a ballot measure that required the county to begin a recycling program.
That’s an incrementally higher approval rate than last fall’s fire levy, which is always a popular item on county ballots. It was also more popular than last year’s historic school bond call (60%) or the library levy (67%).
But the recycling program struggled to gain traction. Activists wanted curbside recycling just like curbside trash pickup. County commissioners said that it couldn’t be done without putting a big burden on taxpayers.
So Hampshire County ended up with a collection site on county land near the regional jail — a site that took cardboard and paper, and for a while let the volunteer recycling cooperative collect cans. That effort ended amid pandemic and acrimony.
Enter Brian Eglinger, who wasn’t even on the County Commission when recycling was adopted. But as Commission president this year he appointed an advisory committee to look at the issues surrounding recycling.
Two meetings later, the results are already praiseworthy.
The committee 1st met the biggest challenge of recycling — economics — head on. They agreed that the market for recycled goods has all but disappeared, but still worked on ideas that would increase recycling without costing taxpayers more.
Then they came up with 3 concrete ideas that the County Commission unanimously adopted last week:
• Apply for a grant to purchase a goose-neck trailer to carry recycling bins behind a county truck for processing, saving the fee now paid to Apple Valley Waste to move the goods. As a bonus, a snowplow will be thrown in.
• Monitor the incoming cardboard so the county can get paid for it, rather than paying to dispose of it.
• Train volunteers to staff the facility, freeing up paid county employees to do other things.
They’re solid, sensible moves that can only encourage more recycling and set the county up to consider further expansion.
Hats off to the young recycling advisory committee for its quick and sure work.
And hats off, too, to Eglinger for putting the right people in place to turn a county point of contention into a collaboration for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.