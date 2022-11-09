Election night got off to a bit of a slow, “frustrating” start, said County Clerk Eric Strite, but by the Review’s deadline Tuesday night, none of the proposed amendments looked to be on their way to passing.

Amendment 2, arguably the most hot-topic amendment on the ballot, was only seeing 34% in favor (127,931 votes) by the time deadline rolled around, while 66% of voters voted “no” (244,100 votes). Amendment 2 is the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which would give the legislature authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business and personal property tax on cars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.