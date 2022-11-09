Election night got off to a bit of a slow, “frustrating” start, said County Clerk Eric Strite, but by the Review’s deadline Tuesday night, none of the proposed amendments looked to be on their way to passing.
Amendment 2, arguably the most hot-topic amendment on the ballot, was only seeing 34% in favor (127,931 votes) by the time deadline rolled around, while 66% of voters voted “no” (244,100 votes). Amendment 2 is the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which would give the legislature authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business and personal property tax on cars.
WV MetroNews reported Tuesday night that “early returns stack up against Amendment 2” on the state level. Gov. Jim Justice made several appearances around the state urging for opposition of Amendment 2 arguing that local governments would lose their own financial authority leaving them dependent on state government funding. The state seemed to have paid attention to the governor’s suggestion.
Amendment 4, the Education Accountability Amendment, was also seeing the majority of voters voting “no” Tuesday night, with 59% of votes against and 41% for.
By deadline Tuesday, Amendment 1 (the Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment) only had 42% of the vote (150,778 votes) in favor of it, while 58% against (211,234 votes). This amendment clarifies that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate.
Amendment 3 allows for churches or religious denominations to incorporate. Currently, West Virginia is the only state that doesn’t allow this, and the amendment didn’t look to be on its way to passing by the Review’s deadline Tuesday night – but numbers were closer than for the other 3 amendments on the ballot. Fifty-five percent of voters voted against the amendment, while 45% were in favor.
Deadline is still early in the night – at the state level, only 277 precincts out of 1,685 in the state had reported results at press time. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.