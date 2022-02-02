Jan. 27: Roxanne Samantha McManamay, 40, of Augusta was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, and Driving Revoked DUI.
Jan. 27: Allen Michael Heater, 27, of Augusta was arrested on a Family Court Capias, and Driving Revoked for DUI.
Jan. 28: Stephon Deandre Davis, 30, of Falling Waters was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, and Leaving the scene of an accident.
Jan. 28: Steven Duane Columbia, 56, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Assault.
Jan. 24-30
Total calls:89
Alarms: 3
Animals: 3
Agency assists: 3
Basic service: 14
Burglary/fraud: 3
Civil/trespass: 5
Deaths: 2
Property destruction: 4
Security/well-being checks: 4
Domestic: 3
Drug/alcohol/OD: 2
Fights/assaults: 1
Juvenile: 1
Missing person: 0
Noise/nuisance: 1
Psychiatric/behavioral: 1
Suspicious activity: 5
Traffic: 18
Vehicle accident: 5
Warrant/process service: 11
