KEYSER — Colton Broadwater’s venture into poaching is going to cost him nearly $47,000 in fines and fees as well as more than 5 months of house arrest.
The 24-year-old Keyser man is the defendant with the most charges in West Virginia’s biggest-ever poaching case. Eight people were charged in January with 223 counts of illegal hunting activities that killed at least 27 bucks over 3 months last fall. All but 2 charges were misdemeanors.
Broadwater alone faced 91 counts— 2 of failure to register deer, 11 of spotlighting, 14 of illegal wildlife possession, 8 of conspiracy, 9 of hunting in closed season, 10 of hunting from a vehicle, 11 of nighttime hunting, 5 of loaded firearm in vehicle, 1 of uncased firearm in vehicle, 5 of trespassing, 9 of exceeding yearly deer limit and 1 of receiving or transferring stolen property.
On Monday, he pled no contest on the bulk of those charges, with some of them dismissed.
Grant County Magistrate Emory Feaster Jr., who presided over the case, sentenced him to 160 days of house arrest and a set of payments that total $46,815.
• $5,195 for the costs of his house arrest — a $75 connection fee for a GPS-activated ankle monitor and $32 a day for the 160 days;
• $1,460 in fines;
• $7,160 in court costs; and
• $33,000 in replacement fees for 11 bucks. The biggest had antlers of around 18 inches, costing $5,000.
West Virginia law imposes a replacement fee for each antlered deer illegally killed with the fee increasing with the size of the rack.
Sgt. Michael Lott of the Natural Resource Police detachment in Romney, which investigated the case and brought the charges, told Magistrate Feaster he was satisfied with the plea agreement and sentence that defense attorney Brian Vance and Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller had negotiated. Miller was brought in to handle the cases in Mineral County because of the Mineral County prosecutor’s relationship with the sheriff’s office there. Two of the defendants were sheriff’s deputies who resigned.
Broadwater was released on $27,000 bond. He reports to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office on June 27 to be outfitted with his ankle bracelet and begin serving his sentence, which will be over before Christmas.
During his confinement at his mother’s house, firearms and alcohol are prohibited in the home. Broadwater is not allowed to own a firearm and must meet with the sheriff weekly.
In addition to Broadwater, others charged were his father, Gregory Broadwater, Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert “Beau” Horner Jr., Christopher Biggs and his son Tyler Biggs, Dalton Dolly and Ivy Rodehaver.
Tyler Biggs and Dolly were the Mineral County deputies.
Tyler Biggs and Gregory Broadwater have already pled no contest to charges in Mineral County. Biggs is under house arrest.
Rodehaver and Dolly are set to appear in Mineral County Magistrate Court Monday.
