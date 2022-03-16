It’s time to register your child for the award-winning Energy Express program.
Students in kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible to participate.
Completed applications are due to the WVU Hampshire County Extension Office, 66 N. High St., Romney, on or before May 6.
This summer’s program will run June 20-July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day at Romney Elementary School. Daily activities include breakfast and lunch (58% of daily nutrient requirements) and reading lots of books – in fact, each child enrolled in the program receives 20 minutes of 1-on-1 reading every day.
Also on the agenda; drawing, singing and acting out different book themes; writing stories and poems, journal writing; and healthy recreation.
Each child enrolled in the program will also receive a free book each week.
Past program results revealed increases in letter-word identification, reading fluency, passage comprehension and broad reading. (68%) percent of children either maintained or increased (63.6%) in comprehension.
Energy Express has received numerous national awards, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary’s Award for Superior Service, the Annie Casey Family Strengthening Award, Council for State Governments Innovations Award, and the Northeast Cooperative Extension Directors Award of Excellence.
Applications may be picked up from the school office or the WVU Extension office. Applications can also be downloaded from the Hampshire County Schools website.
Questions about this program can be directed to WVU Extension Service, 304-822-5013 or Kelly.hicks@mail.wvu.edu More information about Energy Express can be located at: extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express.
