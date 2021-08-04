1
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia pharmaceutical plant that employed nearly 1,500 people has been idled despite a last-ditch attempt by labor and advocacy groups to keep it open.
Time ran out Saturday for workers at the former Mylan pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown, news sources reported.
Drugmaker Viatris Inc. announced in December that it would lay off workers at the end of July. The plant was formerly operated by the generic drug company Mylan, which merged with Upjohn last year to form the new company. Viatris, which announced it would slash 20% of its workforce worldwide, is now one of the world’s dominant manufacturers in the generics industry.
The moves left workers scrambling to find new jobs as the major employer left West Virginia, a state that is often trying to lure new companies to uplift its stagnant economy.
Dozens of labor and advocacy groups called on President Joe Biden on July 21 to intervene in the company’s plan. A new campaign led by Our Revolution, a political nonprofit organization founded by Bernie Sanders, had urged Biden to use the Defense Production Act to stop the closure and convene a task force to determine how the plant might continue producing pharmaceutical or medical goods.
The White House has not responded publicly to the closure or the group’s letter, according to news sources.
Governor announces 50 new winners
in vaccination sweepstakes
LEWISBURG — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice surprised a retired health care worker with a $1 million check as the most recent winner of the state’s vaccination sweepstakes amid an uptick in new coronavirus cases.
Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte got together with former coworkers at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, believing it was a ceremony to honor a recently retired staff member..
It was one of 50 prizes announced last Wednesday, the governor’s office said.
Residents can still sign up for the drawings through Sunday. The last drawings will be held on Aug. 4 and will include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize in addition to the standard non-cash weekly prizes.
