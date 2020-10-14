An article about butchering day on Jersey Mountain that ran in this newspaper several years ago told of the hardships endured by Hampshire Countians who lived on subsistence farms on Jersey Mountain and similar places in the area. That article sparked additional conversations with my few remaining relatives who experienced the Great Depression and World War II. Through these conversations, I realized these folks lived in a culture quite different from ours today.
My father used to say the good ol’ days were pure hell. Living on one of these farms was difficult; it was hard times, but after further digging something else evolved from these experiences. It created traits for living and these traits stayed with these folks and carried into my generation.
These people were poor, but they had a sense of purpose. This represented itself by way of commitment to the family, community, hard work and a will to overcome. Upon leaving the farm, they had little money or education, but what they were able to accomplish in life was quite remarkable.
And that’s the root of these articles; who were us, who we are now, and what can we be in the future.
The subsistence farm itself was defined as being a farm that allowed a family to survive. It was not necessarily a money-making enterprise. Living in early rural America there was little to no commercial exchange, especially in Appalachia.
In order to live the family had to extract its living from the land using a primitive form of agriculture – manual labor. Mechanization came to Appalachia later than to other parts of the country.
My grandfather did not obtain a tractor until the early 1950s. These farms began with the creation of our country and saw their useful lives come to an end in the 1960s. All my immediate relatives on my father’s side of the family grew up on subsistence farms in Hampshire County, West Virginia, or Frederick County, Virginia.
These were farms rather small in nature, 50 to 200 acres or so. Money that was made from the farm went right back into the farm to provide the necessities of life.
All the farms were extremely poor; nobody had money. However, within this culture was a social structure that permeated all life on Jersey Mountain.
It was a social structure of individual responsibility and an expectation to support the family and the community at large. No matter how poor they were, their everyday life had structure, order and a commitment to each other.
No doubt life was harsh. At that time society did not have a safety net. Each family in order to survive had to produce their own resources to live from one year to the next.
My grandfather was born on Jersey Mountain in Hampshire County in a log cabin in 1888. He was orphaned and wandered around the Midwest until finally coming home for good after World War I. In 1922 he married Lena Mulledy and they started from there with not much of anything.
Clarence took a job at Miller’s Orchard at Okanoko, down the Little Capon. In about 1926 Clarence purchased a small farm from Lena’s brother, Bob.
The farm consisted of about 50 acres. It had a house, a barn and a few outbuildings. The farm was located on the old Jersey Mountain Road. To our knowledge, Clarence purchased the farm in cash. Again to our knowledge, Clarence never took a mortgage or any type of loan his entire life.
In 1932 Clarence purchased another farm of 150 acres for cash and they relocated to that farm.
They moved from the Miller Orchard at Okanoko to Jersey Mountain to become real farmers; they worked for themselves, not someone else.
It should be noted the farm was only a few miles from where Clarence was born. At that time, the 2-room log home where he was born still existed. I often wonder how being an orphan, affected him.
Next week: Life on the farm.
