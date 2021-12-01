The Division of Highways officially awarded a $7.2 million contract last week to rehabilitate the green bridge over the Cacapon in Capon Bridge.
Triton Construction Inc. won with the low bid.
When replacing the bridge was proposed 5 years ago, the community overwhelmingly backed a cheaper option to rehab the bridge and keep the historic steel truss construction.
* * *
The state has awarded the Hampshire County Commission $15,000 to help fund the Police Resource Officer at Hampshire High School.
The money is part of the statewide Judicial Assistance Grant program. Gov. Jim Justice announced $1.8 million in distributions across the state last week.
* * *
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind has deeded a strip of land at the far east end of its Romney campus to the Division of Highways.
DOH crews were busy the last few weeks running a storm sewer across the property from Main Street to Big Run.
* * *
Next year’s 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has picked “Bloomin’ Good Times” as its theme. The festival will take place April 22 to May 1. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.