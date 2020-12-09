Food insecurity — the lack of secure access to sufficient affordable, nutritious food — is on the rise in Hampshire County and across the United States.
The Mountaineer Food Bank website reports 1 in 7 Hampshire County residents are currently food-insecure.
Meeting the demand is a challenge for local food pantries.
Barbara Sheetz, manager of the Springfield Food Pantry, reports feeding 100 families a month, plus an additional 125 seniors receiving monthly food boxes from the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
A federal program available through the Mountaineer Food Bank, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program serves low-income senior citizens, making deliveries to them monthly at the Springfield Assembly of God, the Romney Presbyterian Church and Hope Christian Church in Augusta - where they will deliver food next Tuesday, but only to people enrolled in the CSFP program.
Seniors receiving CSFP boxes must be at least 60 years old with incomes that do not exceed $1,383 a month for a single person, or $1,868 for a couple. Kevin Hall (304-364-5518) at the Mountaineer Food Bank can provide more information on the program.
The Romney Food Pantry now feeds 350 families (or about 1,000 people) a month, says food pantry director Dick Gray. He took over a few weeks before the food pantry reopened in July and reports they served only 50 families his first month — possibly because not everyone knew they were open.
Capon Bridge is serving about 25 families a week or 100 a month, according to pantry director Linda Harris — up from 8-12 families a week 4 years ago.
To meet these needs, all 3 pantries receive a lot of help from local churches and community organizations, as well as individuals.
Romney and Springfield get food from the Mountaineer Food Bank, some free, and some they must pay for. Last month Romney received 6,000 pounds of food, three-quarters of it free.
Capon Bridge has chosen to remain independent of the state food bank because “this is our ministry, and we want to do it ourselves as long as we can” Harris says
For the past 7 years an annual Christmas benefit featuring the local band Rain Crow has given significant financial support — raising over $9,000 last December.
This year holding a crowded benefit “just wasn’t wise,” said Harris, and it has been canceled. Asked what the food pantry would do, she said she trusted the Lord would provide — though she agreed He might appreciate a little help.
Help comes from many sources. A family with 3 children is doing a reverse advent calendar to support the Springfield pantry, donating a food item each day for a month — an increasingly popular way to donate food during the holiday season.
Local businesses help too. Gray mentioned donations from the Food Lion, Sheetz and the 7-Eleven, and said a good deal on a second-hand freezer from Dewey’s Appliance Services had given the food pantry some new options.
All 3 food pantries are taking the necessary COVID precautions, with Springfield and Capon Bridge asking people to stay in their cars while masked volunteers attend to their needs, and Romney handing out food on the back steps of the church to one person at a time.
Romney and Springfield have been seeking younger volunteers to replace those at higher risk.
