AES minigrant

A handful of Kristy Cheshire’s AES kindergarteners sit on their new flexible seating, made possible by the Community Foundation’s Mini-Grants to Teachers program.

The Hampshire County Community Foundation’s program offering mini-grants to teachers has boomed over the last few years, and there’s no slowing down in sight as the program heads into its 9th year.

For the last 8 years, the organization has been providing these “mini-grants” – grants ranging in size from $75 to $500, or $1,000 for collaborative projects – to teachers here, showing them a little love for all they do for the students of Hampshire County.

