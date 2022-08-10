The Hampshire County Community Foundation’s program offering mini-grants to teachers has boomed over the last few years, and there’s no slowing down in sight as the program heads into its 9th year.
For the last 8 years, the organization has been providing these “mini-grants” – grants ranging in size from $75 to $500, or $1,000 for collaborative projects – to teachers here, showing them a little love for all they do for the students of Hampshire County.
These grants aim to provide these teachers with a little boost in resources to help them engage their students in new and creative ways.
“The program has grown steadily, with more teachers applying and more grants being awarded each year,” said Amy Pancake, the Foundation’s director. “In 2014, we awarded 13 grants totaling $3,200. Last year, we awarded 44 grants totaling over $20,000.”
Over the years, the organization has provided a total of 209 grants – a whopping sum of $59,000 – through the mini-grant program. In recent years, these grants have helped teachers buy materials and resources for a classroom STEM lab, a metal detector for hands-on teaching of Hampshire County history, materials to build a simulated ambulance for an EMS class, wireless headphones for a listening center, and so much more.
Kristian Haines is an art teacher at Romney Middle School, and she used one of these mini-grants to buy a variety of art materials to allow her students to explore different types of creativity. She noticed that many students were using art to express their feelings and process Covid-19-related challenges, and she wanted to offer them multiple mediums for that expression.
She reported an increase in student engagement, Pancake said, and students were thrilled to be able to create pottery and new printmaking self-portraits. Several pieces of artwork were entered in the Hampshire County Public Library’s annual spring art show in Romney.
Kristy Cheshire, a kindergarten teacher at Augusta Elementary, purchased flexible seating options for her students. Making the environment as comfortable and fun as possible helps her students feel safe and loved, she said, which is conducive to their learning.
Amanda Whitacre, an 8th grade science teacher in Capon Bridge, bought STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Solar Car kits for her class; her students got to review electrical circuits, radiation and practice the scientific method.
The Community Foundation estimates that these small grants have impacted about 8,700 students, and because many of the resources provided by the grants can be used year after year, they’ll continue to benefit countless more, Pancake said.
“We feel strongly that these mini-grants do more than help provide some much-needed and relevant resources and opportunities for our students and teachers,” Pancake said. “They also shine a positive light on education in Hampshire County – specifically the dedication and ingenuity of so many of our teachers and their enthusiasm when they have engaged even their most reluctant learners when given the tools to do so.”
The Mini-Grants to Teachers program is supported primarily by the Foundation’s Partners in Philanthropy: corporate sponsors whose annual gifts support the Foundation in a variety of ways. Support also comes from a distribution from the Hampshire County Education Fund, Hampshire County Schools and individual donors.
Pancake added that the program will continue, as long as they have public support and teacher interest.
For more information on how to give to the program, visit the organization’s website at https://www.ewvcf.org/donate/ and select the Hampshire County Education Fund from the drop-down menu. o
For additional information about the mini-grant program, call Pancake at 304-822-7200. The application for the 2022-23 Mini-Grants for Teachers program will be available on the Foundation’s website starting Aug. 5.
