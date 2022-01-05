SPRINGFIELD — Reduce, reuse, recycle…and reap the rewards?
After 15 years of the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Competition, there’s now an opportunity for the winning, top-recycling schools to earn a cash prize for their efforts.
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School has been the county’s recycling powerhouse for 5 years in a row now, recycling enough plastic to win 5 benches from Trex for their plastic collection, measuring up to schools region-wide.
Now, there’s potential cash on the table for them.
Because of a new corporate sponsorship by Charter Next Generation, for the 1st time ever, cash prizes are available for top recycling schools. Gifts of $5,000 each will be awarded to the individual elementary, middle and high schools that recycle the most plastic film overall during the collection period (which began in November and runs until Earth Day – April 22). Additionally, $2,500 will be awarded to the schools at each level who recycle the 2nd-highest amount of plastic film.
Not only are cash prizes awarded to the schools who recycle the most plastic, but there’s an additional opportunity to earn a little extra cash: a special award of $2,500 will be presented to the school that most creatively and widely promotes its recycling efforts through social media and grassroots community outreach.
Gayle Allen, the coordinator for Springfield-Green Spring’s Trex challenge, encouraged the community to show the wood-alternative decking company what they can do.
“We are more than the little engine that could; we are Tigers,” Allen said. “We are strong, tenacious and pull together for the good of our community.”
Allen encouraged folks to collect every bit of “soft plastic” that they can, and send her their totals after delivering the plastic film to either Food Lion’s recycling station or other participating businesses listed on the Trex website.
“Better yet, take a photo and post it on social media with the hashtag #Recycle2Win, so we can be counted there as well,” she added. “Let’s show ‘em our stripes.”
During the collection window, participating schools must weigh and report their collection totals to Trex each month before delivering the recycled plastic to designated drop-off points, like the recycling station outside the doors at the Food Lion in Sunrise Summit.
To enroll in the Plastic Film Recycling Challenge, schools must fill out the form on www.recycle.trex.com. Trex will then follow up with addition information and necessary supplies. At the end of January, Charter Next Generation will actually launch a webpage dedicated to providing a leaderboard to track school success (Recycle2Win.com). o
