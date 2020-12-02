The stormwater management team for the city of Martinsburg, with help from the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, has developed a digital tool for connecting Eastern Panhandle residents with opportunities to protect their local watersheds.
“We hope that by creating the ‘Find Your Watershed’ app, it makes it easier for residents of the Eastern Panhandle to connect with their watershed groups,” said Rebecca Russell, stormwater technician for Martinsburg, part of the city’s team to implement its stormwater management program. Martinsburg’s program helps reduce pollutants discharging into streams, thereby protecting water quality.
“Connecting residents with their local watershed group helps creates a sense of community,” she said. “Residents that become involved with their watershed group can join others in making much-needed progress in cleaning our streams and rivers.”
A watershed is an area of land where all of the water that flows across or drains off it collects into a common body of water. For example, land in and around Martinsburg flows into the Opequon Creek, which is a tributary to the Potomac River.
The “Find Your Watershed” tool, which covers all of Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties, is innovative in providing an opportunity for interested residents to directly introduce themselves to their local watershed group.
“The Eastern Panhandle is fortunate to have so many active watershed groups working together with their communities to protect our land and water,” said Tanner Haid, Eastern Panhandle field coordinator with the West Virginia Rivers Coalition. “These groups provide opportunities for residents to meet new people that share their desire to make a collective impact through streamside cleanups, tree plantings and other community-based projects that protect our land and water. The ‘Find Your Watershed’ tool provides an easy, simple opportunity to learn what watershed you are in and get connected with your friends and neighbors.”
Local watershed groups include the Blue Heron Environmental Network, Blue Ridge Watershed Coalition, Bullskin Run Watershed Group, Elks Run Watershed Group, Friends of the Cacapon River, Sleepy Creek Watershed Association, The Opequon Watershed Inc. and Warm Springs Run Watershed Association.
Now more than ever, these groups are in need of new community members to step up and get involved.
The Blue Ridge Watershed Coalition, a local watershed group in the Shannondale area of Jefferson County, tests water quality monthly at ten sites along the Shenandoah River, Evitts Run, and several Blue Ridge tributaries.
“Volunteers are always needed. We have found that when people understand exactly which body of water their properties directly affect, they are more likely to take conscious steps to protect those waters,” said Ronda Lehman, who leads the group.
Another local watershed group, Friends of the Cacapon River, sees the value in this tool for bolstering support for their mission.
“The Cacapon River and its tributaries flow through 3 West Virginia counties – Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan – offering many opportunities for recreation, including kayaking, fishing and swimming. Our ‘Keep the Cacapon Clean’ campaign seeks to engage all river users to participate to ensure the Cacapon remains available for these activities,” said Tim Reese, president of Friends of the Cacapon River. “The digital watershed map is a great new tool to connect users to their rivers and streams, and to organizations like ours that work to protect them.”
Eastern Panhandle residents can “Find Your Watershed” at tinyurl.com/findwatershed.
