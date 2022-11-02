Carlton Mills

Mills

CAPON BRIDGE — The Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust (CLRLT) Board of Directors has selected Carlton Mills as the 2022 Cacapon Conservation Champion in recognition of his extraordinary dedication to protecting land in the Cacapon Watershed.  

The Conservation Champion award is given annually to an individual, group or organization that demonstrates a commitment to protecting the farms, forests, waters or rural heritage of the Cacapon and Lost Rivers watershed, engages with watershed residents to improve conservation outcomes, or provides exceptional support and counsel to the Land Trust.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.