CAPON BRIDGE — The Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust (CLRLT) Board of Directors has selected Carlton Mills as the 2022 Cacapon Conservation Champion in recognition of his extraordinary dedication to protecting land in the Cacapon Watershed.
The Conservation Champion award is given annually to an individual, group or organization that demonstrates a commitment to protecting the farms, forests, waters or rural heritage of the Cacapon and Lost Rivers watershed, engages with watershed residents to improve conservation outcomes, or provides exceptional support and counsel to the Land Trust.
Mills, a generational Hampshire County landowner, has excelled in each category of this award by protecting nearly 1,000 acres of land himself, encouraging neighbors to protect adjoining lands to form a conservation hub of more than 5,000 acres, and strengthening dialogue between the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust and local community members. Along the way, said the Land Trust’s Executive Director, Emily Warner, he imparted valuable lessons that inform the work of the Trust’s staff and board to this day.
Working with the Land Trust, Mills made effective use of conservation easements to protect the land. A conservation easement is a legal agreement that permanently limits certain uses – mainly subdivision of land – to protect conservation values. Landowners retain rights such as the right to own and sell the land, and pass it on to heirs, along with uses such as hunting, farming and timber harvesting. It is a way for landowners to preserve their wishes for the future of their land.
The partnership between landowners like Mills and the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust is vital to protecting air and water quality for communities in West Virginia and downstream all the way to the Potomac and Chesapeake Bay watersheds.
Mills understood that land protection takes time because easement negotiations can be complex. He insisted that every word in a conservation easement matters. “If he didn’t understand a word, or concept, he assured us that others wouldn’t either’’ said Warner, “so we went to work improving our easement language.”
The Trust’s first executive director Nancy Ailes, who worked closely with Mills in the early 2000s to protect the 5,000-acre hub, recalled, “Carlton had a vision for the area and communicated to others the value of protecting large ‘hubs and corridors’ of land, recognizing that his hunt club and his neighbors’ lands would not be as diverse or their hunting experiences as positive if surrounding lands were subdivided or developed.”
Mills credits his parents with teaching him to love the land and work hard to keep it. On his land he learned the value of sharing this love with others. He appreciates that land plays a powerful role in developing life-long friendships through memories created in place.
At the Land Trust’s October 15 Cacapon Celebration at the Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs, WV, Mills accepted the award in front of a gathering of more than 100 people.
The Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust is the only local land trust in the Cacapon watershed. For 32 years, CLRLT has been working with landowners and other partners to protect the forests, farms, waters, and rural heritage of the Cacapon and Lost Rivers watershed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.