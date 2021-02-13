For the 2nd day in a row, Hampshire is the only Red county in the state. According to the DHHR map this morning, Saturday Feb. 13, Hampshire's infection rate dropped slightly from 28.36 yesterday to 25.27 today and the percent positivity rate also dropped from 8.50 to 8.07, but still lands in the Red zone.
Hampshire remains only Red county in state
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
