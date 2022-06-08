MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has launched a limited- time, grant-funded program that gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to receive 1 of 3 healthcare certifications while still attending high school.
The program is funded through West Virginia’s new Perkins Collaborative Reserve Grant, which covers the cost of instruction, supplies and certification exams. Program tracks include Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician and Certified Nursing Assistant.
“It will be an incredible opportunity for students who want to earn healthcare certifications to get to work immediately after high school graduation or jump start their higher education journey to pursue a medical career,” Workforce Education Program Manager Melissa Shockey said.
Eastern President Tom Striplin said the opportunity is not only great for students, but for the state.
Enrollment must be received by Aug. 1. For more information contact Shockey at melissa.shockey@easternwv.edu or call her at 304-434-8000 ext. 9253.
