This week, there’s going to be a contingent of law enforcement officers at Hampshire High School. They’re using the building as an active shooter training facility, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione. Beefing up security is a priority for both law enforcement and school officials.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County will have a 2nd police resource officer in its schools this year.
The County Commission agreed Tuesday to pay an extra $14,000 to add to money from the school system and the sheriff’s office to fund an officer for the Capon Bridge middle and elementary schools.
An officer has been stationed at Hampshire High School for years.
“Making this request comes with a mixed bag of feelings for me,” Sheriff Nathan Sions told the commissioners. He said he hated that conditions have come to the point that putting an armed officer in the school is necessary.
Commissioners agreed.
“We have lost our foundation,” Commissioner Bob Hott said.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione told the commissioners that the county is beefing up security at all its schools. And Sions added that his office is going to make sure that deputies are in the elementary schools frequently.
“We’re not ignoring their security,” he said.
Commission President Brian Eglinger asked what would be done locally to ensure that the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, schools in May wouldn’t be repeated here.
Sions was quick to respond.
“If there’s a shooter in any building, we’re going to go in and kill him,” Sions said. “We’re not going to just stand around.”
Sions said he had money in his budget for this year, freed up by a retirement. Going forward, he said, the sheriff’s office will apply for grants, as it does with the other PRO position.
In other business:
• Augusta resident Debbie McDougle presented the commissioners with a petition bearing 200 signatures asking them to take action for traffic safety and health concerns that neighbors see arising from the store being operated out of historic French’s Mill.
The commission agreed to write letters to the Division of Highways, the governor and local legislators.
• The commission signed an agreement with the West Virginia Conservation Agency that will pave the way for the 2 bodies to work together on removing trees blown into the North River by the July 12 tornado that skipped through Delray.
The agreement allows the 2 to cooperate on future needs.
Eglinger noted that state money will be harder to obtain for the project because the state did not declare Hampshire a disaster area in the wake of the storm.
“Maybe the governor ought to come up and walk the North River with me,” he quipped.
• The commission renewed its building codes without updating.
Planning officer Amanda Barnes noted that Hampshire is 1 of only 3 counties in the state that have a building code in place.
“You can throw up a shack in other places and call it good,” she said.
• Rebecca Hott, Len McMaster and Jason Hicks were reappointed to the Hampshire County Development Authority board.
