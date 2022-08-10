At arms

This week, there’s going to be a contingent of law enforcement officers at Hampshire High School. They’re using the building as an active shooter training facility, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione. Beefing up security is a priority for both law enforcement and school officials.

ROMNEY — Hampshire County will have a 2nd police resource officer in its schools this year.

The County Commission agreed Tuesday to pay an extra $14,000 to add to money from the school system and the sheriff’s office to fund an officer for the Capon Bridge middle and elementary schools.

