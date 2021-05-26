Curative Growth, the local firm denied a license to grow and sell marijuana, has been granted a preliminary hearing on its appeal.
The company had protested that it had met all the state’s conditions for application, but their application had been denied, while licenses went to companies that failed to meet minimum requirements. They have been told that to make any changes at this point would require legislative action, but this is not impossible.
Curative Growth will retain the right of 1st refusal on space in the Capon Bridge Technology Park until Feb. 28, 2022.
