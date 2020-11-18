In the choice of what forecasts to believe, let’s ignore the Old Farmer’s Almanac this year.
The map in the annual publication has this neck of the woods under a label called “sheets of sleet.”
Brrrrrr.
Instead, listen to Topper Shutt, chief meteorologist at WUSA, Channel 9, in Washington, D.C., or the folks at AccuWeather and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
They’re all saying the winter here is likely to be warmer than normal and average in snowfall — all courtesy of a weak La Niña phenomenon, the 1st in 3 years.
The short tale is that the jet stream, which carries the winter weather across the continent, is more likely to stay to our north.
It’s not a perfect gauge. We were under a weak La Niña in 1996 and long-time residents will gladly talk about the blizzard that January.
But generally, La Niña is a good thing. It’s the name for conditions along the Equator in the central and eastern Pacific when the surface water temperatures are cooler and those to the west are warmer.
“This causes changes in the surface and upper wind patterns that drive air masses across the globe,” AccuWeather long-range expert Paul Pastelok said.
To our advantage here.
The phenomenon is called La Niña because it’s the counterpart to El Niño, or “the Christ child.” That phenomenon was so named because the warmer shift in temperatures occurs around Christmastime.
Here’s what the experts (we like) are saying:
• WUSA says D.C. will see lower-than-normal snow totals, with average falls to the north and west (that’s us). They say Winchester will have 20 inches of snow this winter, as opposed to the recent average of 18 inches. Hampshire County won’t be far off that mark.
Warmer temperatures may occasionally dip.
“This does not mean that we will not see some arctic outbreaks -- we will -- nor does it mean to book tee times all winter,” WUSA says. “We are simply forecasting temperatures slightly above the average for those 3 months.”
• AccuWeather says, “Not all La Niñas are created equal, and thus, there can be variations in weather patterns that develop.”
AccuWeather predicts warm air will be drawn up the East Coast into the mid-Atlantic and aim for areas east of the Appalachian Mountains, leading to below-normal snowfall along much of the Interstate-95 corridor.
In contrast, snowfalls tend to occur over a zone stretching across the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and interior Northeast.
• Meteorologists at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said last month that La Niña has a 60-percent chance of lingering into spring.
