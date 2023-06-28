Over 160 livestock exhibitors registered this year, planning board OKs tractor pull rain date
AUGUSTA — The gates for this year’s Hampshire County Fair open at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24. At the final fair board meeting last Thursday, only the food prices and dining hall menu remained to be worked out.
Reporting 166 livestock exhibitors had registered, fair board president Duane “Punkin” Oates said the barns were running out of space, adding that “this is a good thing – it means kids are getting back into this.”
Space will be tight in the fair’s aging barns. Additional hog handle pens will be borrowed to accommodate the 66 hogs registered, and things will be moved around in the barns because they have more steers and heifers than calves this year. HomeTown Solutions is supplying a tent for the extra feed.
More animals mean more people – and more heat. Installing LED lighting paid for by an American Rescue Plan grant from the county will help keep the temperature down, as will setting up fans.
Oates expressed gratitude for the grant, which will also pay for LED lighting in the dining hall, and for renovation of the original dining hall – the building near the entrance used for vendors. Vendor applications are increasing, despite a price increase from $30 to $50 for an eight-foot table.
Also new this year will be a rain date for the truck and tractor pull. Given how disappointed people were when it was rained out last year. Oates suggested a Sunday afternoon rain date for the event, and the board agreed.
Mud bog and truck and tractor pull winners will get hats this year – supplied by Green Spring Graphics. “A trophy you set up on your wall, but a hat you wear every day,” said Oates.
Oates reported he had consulted with livestock people about noise and safety, as well as hearing from the participating clubs, before asking to go ahead with the fireworks.
Wayne Sherrard of Mountain Man Fireworks in Capon Bridge will set off the fireworks himself, in an area down by the mud bog. The fireworks show will last from 10 to 10:30 p.m.
Last week, board member Paul Lewis was still working on menus for the dining hall and pricing for snack bar food. The fair supplement included in the July 19 Hampshire Review will include the dining hall menu.
Last year, higher costs than expected cut into the money earned by the Ruritan clubs for staffing the food services. This left less money to be shared by clubs counting on the funds for the scholarships they give HHS graduates and for community projects.
All the money received by Ruritan clubs for their participation in the fair goes back into the community.
Entertainment for the week will include the Queens Pageant on Monday, for which at least two queen contestants (ages 19-28) and 5 teens (ages 13-18) will compete. It’s not too late to join them – call Brenda Pyles at 304-671-7560.
Forty contestants have signed up for the Junior Pageant on Tuesday night.
Wednesday Ryan Stevenson, winner of a Gospel Music Association Dove Award in 2017 for “Eye of the Storm,” will perform just once, at 7 p.m.
Thursday is parade night, and the $5 cost of admission is reduced to $1 – free for HHS band members in uniform. Sue Van Meter will organize a local talent show beginning at 8 p.m.
Friday the truck and tractor pull begins at 6 p.m. Since this is part of the entertainment, participants will have the cost of their first pull reduced by $5 if they paid for admission. On the fair stage, Glen Shelton will sing country music in two shows, at 7 and at 8:30.
Saturday brings a car show at 9, chainsaw competition at 11, the mud bog at 3, and the livestock sale at 5. Nashville recording artist Dawn Rix will do two shows, at 7 and at 8:30.
The fair ends Saturday with fireworks from 10-10:30.
