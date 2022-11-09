Kids all throughout Hampshire County just went through a regular evacuation training last week, with Hampshire High’s rescheduled for this week.
ALICE is an acronym for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. The training is used to ensure that schools are prepared to proactively handle the threat of an intruder or active shooter.
“These are things we have been doing for several years,” said Cpl. Jamie Carter who oversees ALICE training in the county’s schools.
Carter shared that the schools have participated in ALICE training since 2012 and “not much has changed” in their training in light of the recent school tragedies in the country.
“We were kind of ahead of the game as far as preparing for these kinds of events,” he said.
“Unfortunately, when these types of events occur, unfortunate as they are, we fine tune things and learn from them.”
“The kids now have been doing these drills since they were in kindergarten. Depending on their level of maturity, it’s taught to them in different formats and we emphasize that they listen and do exactly as they’re taught,” he continued.
Carter has looked at the plans of the new schools and shared that there “won’t be any major changes to the program.”
Carter works with the administrators of each school to work and “fine tune” the program and process.
“Normally we do it at the beginning of the year, but then we also practice through the year, usually 2 to 3 times a year.”
