Another resident at Hampshire Center has died in the Covid-19 outbreak there.
The 78-year-old woman’s death was reported today (Saturday, Jan. 2) by the Hampshire County Health Department. It brings to 3 the number of residents there who have died from the virus. Earlier this week the facility reported 41 active cases among residents and 21 more among staff.
In addition, the Health Department announced 2 other Covid-related deaths today:
• A 71-year-old woman from Romney and
• A 56-year-old woman from Points.
The Health Department does not offer more identifying information about Covid victims to protect privacy.
