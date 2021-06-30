MORGANTOWN — Two young Romney cancer warriors; 2 major milestones in their recovery journeys in Morgantown.
One common theme for Lexi Orndorff and Brody Spencer: faith.
At Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, 2-year-old Brody Spencer is continuing his battle against hepatoblastoma, an early-childhood liver cancer.
Last Friday, Brody underwent surgery to have around 30 to 40 percent of his liver removed, as well as his gallbladder.
“I’m learning a lot,” said Kristin Mumpower, Brody’s aunt. “The doctors said in 8-12 weeks, this part of the liver will grow back.”
The team of doctors at Ruby Memorial that performed Brody’s surgery told his family that this is the 1st time they’ve done surgery on this type of cancer for 13 years because of how rare it is.
It may be rare, but it’s Brody’s reality.
“He’s in a lot of pain, and it’s hard with a 2-year-old. They can’t tell you what’s hurting,” Mumpower said. “It’s just a guessing game.”
Brody underwent 4 rounds of aggressive chemotherapy to shrink the tumors on his liver before surgery, and the doctors want to perform 2 more rounds once the toddler recovers from his surgery.
“It’s very important that not 1 live (cancer) cell is left, or it’ll spread like wildfire again,” his aunt explained.
On Tuesday morning, doctors told Brody’s family that because he’s been doing so well with his recovery, there’s a chance he might even come home this week.
While Brody recovers from his surgery, 19-year-old Lexi Orndorff is facing her own challenges related to her leukemia.
On June 18, Lexi received her stem cell transplant, getting what her mom Terri called “a new lease on life.”
After 2 donor possibilities didn’t work out, the 3rd donor was the charm, and Lexi is now on Day 12 of her transplant, and doctors said that her body is responding how they hoped it would. Though she’s experiencing side effects like nausea and pain, as well as mouth sores and extreme levels of mucous, it’s all par for the course, Terri said, as the doctors described Lexi’s condition as being “par for the course.” By Day 14, doctors said Lexi should be feeling some relief from the intense side effects.
“This is going to be a long battle,” Terri posted on the Facebook page dedicated to updating the community about Lexi’s condition. “We plan on fighting it and winning.”
Both Terri and Mumpower are using their families’ experiences to show people that there are ways to help and ways to catch these conditions early on. With Brody’s battle with hepatoblastoma, Mumpower is encouraging parents with young children to get routine blood work done for their child.
“Doctors want to push vaccines, but never request blood work unless something is wrong,” Mumpower explained. “(Brody’s) white blood count was the highest the pediatrician on call had ever seen. He said seeing Brody has changed his whole way that he treats patients now.”
Terri encouraged young folks, between the ages of 18 and 30, to be swabbed as potential blood stem cell donors.
“Others could save a life,” she pointed out. “And the swabbing is easier than Covid testing.” Swabbing can occur through Be The Match. For information on how to register as a potential donor, visit my.bethematch.org.
Both Terri and Mumpower have been asking for prayers from the community, and they’ve received an incredible amount of support.
“The community has really come together,” Mumpower described. “I’ve learned that the smallest gesture just means so much to people. There’s no gesture too small.” o
