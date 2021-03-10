Another student at Slanesville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione in a letter to families and staff Wednesday afternoon.
The Health Department has been working closely with the schools to identify potential contacts of the infected student, such as other students, staff and family members. Individuals who will need to be quarantined will be contacted by the Hampshire County Schools nursing staff and school administrators.
Pancione continued to encourage folks to wear masks, practice social distancing and maintain regular cleaning protocols to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.
