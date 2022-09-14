Pathways offers a home for patients in pursuit of a better life. The staff (all recovery peers) includes: Courtney Haines, Courtney Vance, Tia Stout, RCO coordinator Des’ree Guthrie and executive coordinator Misty Stambler.
ROMNEY —Earlier this month, Hampshire County Pathways Inc. received notification that they will be granted $225,000 through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Policy (ODCP) and other partners.
Pathways is a nonprofit organization offering “multiple pathways to recovery” for adults since 2010. It provides a variety of services to support individuals and families in the community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Executive Director Misty Stambler has big ambitions for the money the organization will be receiving this fall.
“It will be a general contracting, handyman service,” Stambler said of the new businesses that will blossom from the grant.
“Core Contracting, will be the name of the business,” she continued. Core Contracting will be doing anything from maintenance to landscape and everything in between. Local contractors have offered to partner with Pathways to train the recovering patients. Jacob Garber with Garber Constructions is one of the partners that have offered training.
Stambler hopes that once the staff has been trained and earned capital, they can venture out.
“One of the outcomes of the grant is that at least one person will – from the training they receive from the grant and their job history – start their own contracting company,” she explained.
“We know that not every employer is flexible when you have to check in with parole and probation,” Stambler said, “we want to allow them that grace and space.”
She hopes the program helps provide job opportunities for those in recovery instead of being limited by the stigma that follows them in their pursuit of wanting to better their lives. Background checks are also something that employees won’t have to worry about.
The grant will be working in line with another grant they have just received: $60,000 through the Recovery Community Organization grant that she hopes to be a reoccurring annual grant.
“The block grants usually renew, everything is dependent on the state and what funding they have available and how they want to best use it,” she said.
The coordinator for this program is Des’ree Guthrie.
“The ultimate goal is to implement long-term recovery,” Guthrie said, “so we will do a lot of outreach and we will work with other community organizations on how we can focus on long-term recovery with it — utilizing the recovery capital.”
The program will also focus on providing virtual help and reaching out to people that may not be able to come in due to the transportation issue in the area.
Pathways offers many forms of help, but seeks more involvement from the community.
They had an art class open to the public yesterday at 7 p.m. that was led by one of their patients. Guthrie plans on having an event every month that involves the community. Keep an eye out in the community calendar section of the paper for future happenings.
