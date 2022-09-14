Pathways

Pathways offers a home for patients in pursuit of a better life. The staff (all recovery peers) includes: Courtney Haines, Courtney Vance, Tia Stout, RCO coordinator Des’ree Guthrie and executive coordinator Misty Stambler.

ROMNEY —Earlier this month, Hampshire County Pathways Inc. received notification that they will be granted $225,000 through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Policy (ODCP) and other partners.

Pathways is a nonprofit organization offering “multiple pathways to recovery” for adults since 2010. It provides a variety of services to support individuals and families in the community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

