A Mineral County man has jumped into the race for 88th Delegate District just days before the close of filing.
Keith Funkhouse of New Creek joins Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville and Rick Hillenbrand of Romney in the Republican primary for the newly drawn district.
Filing for the 2022 elections closes Saturday, 19 days after it opened on Jan. 10.
The 2nd Congressional District now has challengers to the 2 incumbents who are squaring off for the seat, David McKinley of Wheeling and Alex Mooney of Charles Town.
The pair were thrown into a single district when West Virginia lost a seat in Congress after the 2020 census.
Also filing as Republicans are Susan Lochoki of Morgantown and Mike Seckman of West Union. The lone Democrat in the race is Angela Dwyer of Martinsburg.
As of midday Tuesday, no new filings had been made in a week for county races.
That leaves the Board of Education with only 1 candidate for the 3 seats up for election. School service worker Kim Poland has filed.
Board President Debbie Champ said earlier this month she will not seek a 2nd term. The other 2 incumbents, Ed Morgan and Dee Dee Rinker, have not filed yet.
Romney’s municipal election now has a full cast of candidates for the 5 council seats up for election.
Incumbent Paula O’Brien has filed for re-election. Lisa Hileman and January Dillinger have filed for the other 4-year terms, but incumbents John Duncan and Bill Taylor have not.
Two unexpired terms will also be on the ballot. Savanna Morgret, who was appointed to 1 of those seats, has filed to run, as has former council member Carl Laitenberger. The other appointee, Robin Pancake, has not filed.
Nobody has filed for the position of town recorder.
The primary election is May 10. Romney’s municipal election is June 14.
* * *
Absentee ballots can be requested now at the County Clerk’s office. Deadline to apply is May 4. o
