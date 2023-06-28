ROMNEY — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced Friday that applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted this week until Friday – or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home energy bills.

Residents whose primary energy source is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary energy sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their energy fuel is at a low level during the application period.

