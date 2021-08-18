Hospitals running at capacity
46 Hampshire cases in 1 week
Virus follows out-of-state vacations
The Hampshire County Health Department sent out the notice early Tuesday afternoon when a Hampshire resident had to be sent 140 miles to Mount Vernon Hospital in Fairfax, Va., just outside Washington, D.C.
“The situation is changing minute by minute,” Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said.
Winchester Medical Center and UPMC-Western Maryland were accepting patients Tuesday afternoon. The Health Department said WVU in Morgantown, UVA in Charlottesville and Inova-Fairfax are all refusing Covid-19 patients.
“Please continue to wear mask and vaccinate,” the department urged. “It could save you or a loved one’s life.”
Tuesday’s hospitalization was the 7th Hampshire County resident this week — all unvaccinated.
New cases here jumped to 46 in the last week, the highest weekly total in 6 months, up sharply from 19 the previous week and no cases 2 weeks before that.
“Right now our community is being hit hard,” Wilkins said Tuesday morning.
Of the 46, 39 were unvaccinated people.
“This unvaccinated population is what’s really affecting things,” Wilkins said, “whether they want to hear that or not.”
Wilkins said the resurgence has 2 threads.
A lot of positive results are being found in people who are coming back from vacations, such as at the beach.
And, she said, the virus is spreading through families.
“It’s hitting the child 1st and then mom or dad, or vice versa,” she said.
Six of Hampshire’s County cases listed on DHHR’s Covid-19 tracker are under 20 years old. Only 3 are among people over 60.
Hampshire County remains Orange status on the state’s 5-color tracking map —red on the infection rate (cases per 100,000 population) but better on the percentage of people testing positive over 7 days. About 350 people were tested here for Covid last week.
The county had the highest infection rate for Covid-19 in West Virginia Saturday and Sunday.
Vaccinations remain well below the state and national averages.
Only 37.7% or Hampshire residents 12 or older are fully vaccinated. That’s the 5th-lowest rate in West Virginia. Only Morgan, Gilmer, Calhoun and Tyler rank worse.
A few points more (41.4%) are at least partially vaccinated.
Wilkins said she has no doubt the Delta variant is spreading through Hampshire County.
“We know that it’s here,” she said. “We knew that in June.”
She’s working with the schools for the start of classes Monday. She said decisions on sports are being dictated by the WVSSAC’s guidelines.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College told staff and students this week that they must submit to testing if they cannot prove they are vaccinated.
The test is self-administered and takes 15 to 20 minutes for results.
The state’s public health bureau said booster shots are now available for people with some specific health issues who have already been vaccinated.
The extra doses can go to people being treated for malignant tumors, or with organ transplants, stem cell transplants, primary immune deficiencies, advanced HIV or under treatment with medications that suppress immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.