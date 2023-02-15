Applications are now available for matching historic preservation Development Grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. 

Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked, or submitted through their online portal by March 31.

