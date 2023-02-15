Applications are now available for matching historic preservation Development Grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked, or submitted through their online portal by March 31.
It is anticipated that approximately $400,000 will be available for these grant awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or United States Congress.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or Certified Local Governments.
Wardensville author Jill Burns has been published once again in a “Chicken Soup” installment – this time, “Chicken Soup for the Soul – Lessons Learned from My Dog.”
Burns’ story, “The Disappearing Leash,” tells a tale of the author’s Huskies and exactly what happened to a leash on one stifling summer night.
Chicken Soup for the Soul is donating royalties from the book to American Humane, along with the royalties from its other new book, “Chicken Soup for the Soul – Lessons Learned from My Cat.”
Burns lives in Wardensville with her family. She’s a retired piano teacher and performer who enjoys gardening, writing, nature and spending time with her grandkids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.