CAPON BRIDGE —The Friends of the Cacapon River is sponsoring a “Tree Jamboree” in Capon Bridge Saturday (April 23).
Starting at 10 a.m., the group plans to plant 24 trees around town. Trees are a tremendous benefit to populated areas, organizers says, improving air quality, mitigating storm runoff, providing beauty and shade, and offering wildlife habitat.
“It will be a fun day — sunny and pleasant weather guaranteed,” quipped Tim Reese, president of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “Don’t forget to bring your shovel, gloves, boots and can-do spirit.”
Volunteers should meet at Town Hall, 259 Whitacre Loop (just off Cold Stream Road) at 10 a.m.
The community effort is possible with the cooperation of the Town of Capon Bridge, Fort Edwards Foundation, Capon Bridge Library and the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation.
Trees are provided by the Carla Hardy CommuniTree project and the Cacapon Institute.
For more information visit the Friends of the Cacapon River Facebook page or email Reese at tim@cacaponriver.org.
Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper and the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust to focus attention on water quality issues and to engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts.
