Cynthia Corbin (CBES) was recognized as the 2023 Teacher of the Year.

AUGUSTA— Hampshire County school faculty and their families gathered at Augusta Elementary School for the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Service Person of the Year ceremony last Friday.

This year, the Bank of Romney presented Cynthia Corbin – who has spent her entire 34-year career at Capon Bridge Elementary School – with the Teacher of the Year Award.

Kati Buckley (AES) received the honor of Service Personnel of the Year for 2023.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione (right) embraces maintenance and safety coordinator Steve Hott, who is retiring this year.

