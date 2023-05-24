AUGUSTA— Hampshire County school faculty and their families gathered at Augusta Elementary School for the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Service Person of the Year ceremony last Friday.
This year, the Bank of Romney presented Cynthia Corbin – who has spent her entire 34-year career at Capon Bridge Elementary School – with the Teacher of the Year Award.
Corbin has organized and spearheaded many activities, such as the “Kindness Club,” which shines a light on students who act kindly on and off school grounds. During this school season, she invited former teachers to volunteer their time as part of the PLUS (professionals lending us support) staff that adds support to current teachers in Hampshire County. The Bank of Romney presented Corbin with a new laptop and printer to gear her up for the following years.
Now a reading specialist, Corbin thanked her parents, children and husband for supporting her throughout her teaching career.
“My staff at Capon Bridge has put up with many ideas that I throw out to them,” Corbin said. “I’ve enjoyed my years as a teacher; I wouldn’t have chosen anything else.”
Katie Buckley was recognized as the Service Personnel of the Year. Currently a cafeteria manager and cook at Augusta Elementary, Buckley began working for Hampshire County Schools three years ago at Hampshire High School. Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeff Pancione began the ceremony by thanking Buckley for putting everything together, especially with the last-minute move of the ceremony’s location from HHS to AES due to the high school’s power outage last week.
“Not only is she trying to prepare, clean up and run a kitchen for 300 kids, but she was out here cleaning, trying to rearrange… she was more concerned about the appearance of her work area this afternoon than getting home, getting ready, getting back,” Pancione said.
The ceremony also recognized the folks retiring at the end of this school season.
Hampshire County Schools transportation director J.W. See mentioned that Ruth Nitz-Rippeon logged more than one million miles in her 51-year career as a bus driver.
Pancione said that while Steve Hott, the schools’ Maintenance and Safety Coordinator, may be retiring this year, his knowledge is nothing that “can be found in textbooks;” the schools will continue to seek guidance as they transition into the new schools.
Pancione said that when the power went out at the high school last Thursday, Hott worked relentlessly to find the part for a 1964 panel box from a Federal Pacific that went out of business 35 years ago. Hott restored the power the following evening.
Hampshire County Schools Human Resource Director Pamela Slocum, the ceremony’s organizer, noted that the schools were losing valuable members due to retirement. She mentioned that it was becoming less common for folks to stay employed in one place for such a long time.
The HHS Pro-Start program prepared the ceremony’s dinner. Flowerpots and succulent plants from the HHS greenhouse were available for the nominees and retirees to take home.
The Bank of Romney gifted retirees and all the nominees with engraved Yeti mugs.
The following are the retirees for this school season: Victoria Ford, Carla Hart, Carolyn Henderson, Stacy Hill, Tammy Malone, Robert Miller, Kimberly Powell and Mark Shanholtz.
The Service Personnel of the Year nominees were: Wendy Booth, Randy Hiett, Caroline Loy, Jeanne Milleson, Cindy Parker, Barbara Riggleman, Ronnie Riggleman, Ron Spiker, Peggy Stafford and Pam Timbrook.
The Teacher of the Year nominees were: Shania Farris, Allison McCormick, Meaghan Stehle, Robert Colebank, Laura Harrison and Margaret Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.