Reagan Rowzee is crowned Hampshire High’s Lady Trojan for the school year

Reagan Rowzee

HHS athletic director Trey Stewart announces Reagan Rowzee as the Lady Trojan during the homecoming pep rally.

ROMNEY — Hampshire High School crowned Reagan Rowzee their 2nd Lady Trojan earlier last month during their homecoming pep rally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.