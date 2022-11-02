Reagan Rowzee is crowned Hampshire High’s Lady Trojan for the school year
ROMNEY — Hampshire High School crowned Reagan Rowzee their 2nd Lady Trojan earlier last month during their homecoming pep rally.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
ROMNEY — Hampshire High School crowned Reagan Rowzee their 2nd Lady Trojan earlier last month during their homecoming pep rally.
Last year marked HHS’s 1st-ever Lady Trojan contest, won by Amelia Hicks. This concept aims to support the Trojan Athletic Association, with the Lady Trojan winner keeping 20% of the money she raised.
“My mom has always told me, ‘once we start something, we finish it,’” Rowzee said of her accomplishment.
This message seemed to circulate through all aspects of Rowzee’s life as a senior at HHS.
Rowzee maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking honors, AP and college courses. She is a member of Link Crew, FFA, 4-H, the service coordinator for the National Honor Society, and the president of the DECA chapter. Rowzee also takes pride in playing varsity softball – a hobby she has enjoyed for 8 years.
“After a long 6 months of fundraising and a couple of donations, I was able to raise a grand total of $5,500,” Rowzee shared.
She wanted to recognize the following businesses who supported her: Josh Pearce: Matco Tools, S&S Auto, M.R. Lawn Care, the Giffin Family with the Todd Giffin Memorial and Bryan Pumphrey with Zuls Lemonade.
Rowzee said she wanted to win to honor and represent her school and “give back to an organization that continues to give to its athletes.”
“I also wanted to set an example for younger girls that you are capable of doing anything when you are motivated, focused and utilizing your support systems, like family and our great community,” Rowzee said.
Rowzee said the proceeds would help her plan to attend Shepherd University to pursue a nursing degree, where she intends to work on the Mother/Baby unit.
“I am grateful for an amazing community and supportive family that helped me achieve my goal. (I feel) rewarded to give back to the athletic department and be able to say I helped future Trojan athletes.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.