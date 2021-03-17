Sen. Joe Manchin’s office says direct funding secured for West Virginia from the American Recovery Plan tops $5 billion, and additional funds will come from grants and federal programs.
“West Virginia local governments are essential in the fight to end the Covid-19 pandemic because of the essential services they provide to their communities,” Manchin said.
Direct aid to West Virginia families will top $2.2 billion. Some 891,039 West Virginia households will receive payments, totaling in $2.275 billion.
Every person making $75,000 or less will receive $1,400; couples making $150,000 or less and filing taxes jointly will receive $2,800. An additional $1,400 per child will be paid to qualifying families.
Among the benefits for West Virginia in the ARP:
A Child Tax Credit allows parents to receive a tax credit of up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 for children 17 and under. Expansion will benefit approximately 346,000 West Virginia children under age 17.
The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit is now fully refundable and the credit was increased to cover childcare costs up to $4,000 for 1 child and $8,000 for 2 or more children.
The Earned Income Tax Credit is expanded to over 17 million adults with no children and increases the credit to $1,502 from $543. Expansion would assist an additional 110,000 workers in West Virginia.
Unemployment Assistance for 37,390 West Virginians will be extended. Assistance includes providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, extending the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig workers through Sept. 6 and extending the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program for workers who have exhausted their state benefits through Sept. 6.
To prevent a surprise tax bill for workers who received unemployment compensation in 2020, the 1st $10,200 of unemployment benefits will be non-taxable for individuals making less than $150,000.
Health Insurance Premium Assistance is included. A family of 4 at 458% of the Federal Poverty Level could see a $1,241 reduction in monthly premium expenses and an individual with an income of $55,000 a year could see premiums drop from around $1,375 to $390 a month.
West Virginia patients will see some of the highest savings in the country due to these enhanced premium tax credits.
In the 1st round of Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advances, West Virginia received 12,552 advances totaling $41.445 million. In EIDL loans, West Virginia has received 8,063 loans totaling $433.616 million.
Direct aid to small businesses includes $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. As of March 7, almost 7,000 West Virginians and businesses have accessed loans through the program, totaling almost $558 million in funding through PPP.
Restaurants are in line for $25 billion in aid and shuttered venues are eligible for $1.25 billion in funding. West Virginia has lost nearly 30,000 jobs in the restaurant industry since last year, almost 40% of the restaurant workforce.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting gets $175 million for assistance to small and rural stations, like West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
As far as broadband expansion and hotspots, West Virginia will receive $138 million of $10 billion earmarked for broadband infrastructure in rural states.
Nearly $7.2 billion is allocated for schools and $200 million for libraries to purchase hotspots and other devices to enable distance-learning efforts around the country. West Virginia will receive at least $2 million of the library funds.
West Virginia will receive $11 million in supplemental vaccine dollars, in addition to its allocation of state vaccine grants determined by the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary.
Some $152 million is going to West Virginia for emergency rental assistance and $38.5 million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
