MOOREFIELD — A woman here killed her 2 children and then herself, police are saying.
Brandi Baker, 38, and a 9-month-old were found dead in their home at 506 Winchester Ave. — old Route 55 — on the east side of Moorefield Thursday night.
A 10-year-old girl was found at the scene wounded by a gunshot. Authorities say she was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown before succumbing to her injuries on Friday morning.
Moorefield police deputies were dispatched to the address when reports of gunshots came into Hardy County’s 911 around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
“The investigation reveals that Baker, the mother of the children, inflicted the gunshot wounds and took her own life,” Moorefield Police Chief Steve Riggleman said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing.
The Hardy County medical examiner and Fraley Ambulance also responded to the scene.
