Bidding on FFA’s ham, bacon and egg sale back in person next month
New site for auction
After weighing what gathering restrictions are in place through the West Virginia Department of Education, the program decided that an in-person auction in the HHS gymnasium would provide folks with a large enough venue to allow for the number of students, buyers and onlookers to gather.
FFA advisor Isaac Lewis explained that the FFA program’s functions don’t fall under the same “umbrella” as sporting events do, as far as gathering restrictions and pandemic protocols go. Sporting events fall under WVSSAC (the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission) guidelines, while Career and Technical Education programs like FFA fall under the state Department of Education.
It’s apples and oranges.
“We have to weigh that in our decision,” Lewis said. “We want to do the right thing for the health of our students and our community.”
The 2020 and 2021 sales were both online only, through cowbuyer.com and the Sherrard Auction websites.
The long-anticipated return to in-person sales will see the event kicked off Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. in the high school gym. Sherrard Auction, based in Capon Bridge, will be the auctioneer.
FFA vice-president, senior Emma Ramsey, said that she’s “really excited” that the event is returning to an in-person auction. She enjoys the sales at the Hampshire County Fair, but this March’s auction will be her 1st-ever in-person Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to participate in an in-person ham, bacon sale, and neither have any of the other exhibitors,” she said. “I think it will be a really awesome experience all the way around.”
