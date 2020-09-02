ROMNEY — After the pandemic sent progress on the school bond to an unceremonious halt, a letter from board president Debbie Champ to the School Building Authority seems to have greased the wheels a bit.
After a bond passes, an official commitment letter is needed from the state. Usually, in a year when a pandemic’s cloud isn’t darkening the progress, this commitment letter would be received in December, and construction could begin after the school year.
COVID-19 had other plans this year, and the SBA postponed the awarding of this letter until April 2021.
“Delaying until next April like currently planned would really put us behind the 8 ball and delay us 12 to 18 months,” Champ explained.
As of right now, that’s what Hampshire County is patiently awaiting: the official letter, a certifiable green light to move forward with the 3 new elementary schools, repairs to the high school and a new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School.
While hands might be tied right now, Ernie Dellatorre, architect with McKinley Architecture and Engineering said Champ’s letter might have made the difference they needed.
“COVID slowed the process up,” Dellatorre admitted, “but we think they’re going to be able to look to see how they can make that commitment prior to April, maybe in December, or even [this] month, September.”
Champ said her letter to David Roach, director of the West Virginia SBA, highlighted the need to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.
“This is necessary so that we can get bonds sold late in the 1st quarter and start construction during the best construction season,” Champ said. “The letter was accompanied with a more detailed legal perspective from our bond attorney explaining how specifically a 4-month delay would impact Hampshire County, a county already struggling financially.”
Dellatorre says the SBA is working through the details, but “it all looks very positive.”
“The SBA is confident that schools have been doing everything they can,” he said. “They want to help Hampshire County.”
The school board met with the Economic Development Authority last week to discuss properties needed to move forward with the construction of the schools, and now, the hopeful eyes of Hampshire County are on Charleston, waiting.
“We truly appreciate the public’s support of us in passing the bond,” Champ added. “We felt that we needed to pursue every avenue to move forward as planned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.